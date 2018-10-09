Menu
Login
Crews rescued a 91-year-old woman from the riverbank near the Lismore CBD after a crash this afternoon.
Crews rescued a 91-year-old woman from the riverbank near the Lismore CBD after a crash this afternoon. DAVID NIELSEN
Breaking

Woman rescued from riverbank after car crash in CBD

8th Oct 2018 5:01 PM

A RESCUE to remove a 91-year-old woman from a car that drove over a river embankment near the Lismore CBD unfolded this afternoon.

NSW Ambulance said a call was received at 5.25pm to the scene on Bridge Street, near the intersection with Woodlark Street.

Three NSW Ambulance crews are on scene to help the woman who was initially trapped in the car.

The woman has now been released, and she has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

car crash lismore cbd northern rivers emergency river
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Gloria's life a story well told

    Gloria's life a story well told

    News A seasoned traveller, bright, witty, funny and a fine writer - that was Gloria Burley.

    Yoga with more than a twist

    Yoga with more than a twist

    News Yoga with more than a twist

    Hear from some of Australia's top entrepreneurs

    Hear from some of Australia's top entrepreneurs

    News Hear from some of Australia's top entrepreneurs

    Whitsunday outriggers impress on the Sunshine Coast

    Whitsunday outriggers impress on the Sunshine Coast

    Water Sports Whitsunday outriggers impress on the Sunshine Coast

    Local Partners