Woman roasted over tradie BF’s lunch

A Perth woman has defended making her tradie boyfriend's lunches after people questioned why he couldn't make it himself.

Kiara Wood-Lowe posted two videos on TikTok of the elaborate lunches she put together for her boyfriend, with the clips getting more than 420,000 views.

One of the lunches Kiara packed her boyfriend included dried apricots and bananas, a ham, salami cheese and salad wrap, yoghurt, carrot sticks with capsicum dip, an oat slice bar, rice crackers and gherkins.

Kiara Wood Lowe posted two videos of her making her boyfriend’s lunch. Picture: TikTok.

The videos got hundreds of comments questioning whether Kiara was making lunch for a "boyfriend or child" and if she would also "change his diaper for him too?".

"It looks like an eight-year-old child's lunch," one person wrote.

"Get him to make it himself ffs," another commented, while one asked: "But can't he make it himself?"

Others said their boyfriend would simply take leftover dinner for lunch or that their husband would even have to pay them to make their lunch.

But despite the criticism there were still plenty of commenters that didn't take issue with Kiara making her boyfriend lunch, saying it was a "lovely thing" to do.

The Perth woman packed an elaborate lunch for her partner. Picture: TikTok.

"My wife does this for me and honestly it's the best thing and I appreciate it," one person wrote.

"Why are people so mad that you pack his lunch?" another commented.

"This is what a good wife/partners do," one comment read.

Kiara has since responded to the criticism from "all the Karens and the negative Nancys" in a new TikTok video.

"I make my partner's lunch because I make my own at the same time so why not?" she said.

As well as an assortment of different snacks. Picture: TikTok.

Kiara said she also liked to make her boyfriend's lunch it meant she knew he was "eating quality food".

"At least then I know what he is eating and that he is eating quality food that is going to give him energy to last through the day because he works hard," she said.

"He needs quality food not a chicken cheese sausage from the lunch bar. I mean they're great but not practical."

