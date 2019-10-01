Woman run off the road in broad daylight

FACED with the prospect of a head-on collision, a Proserpine woman had no choice but to veer off the road down an embankment.

The 21-year-old woman was driving on Shute Harbour Rd in Cannon Valley towards Cannonvale on September 25, at 11am in a white Ford Ranger.

Acting Senior Sergeant Jason Colley said as the woman was driving, a white Toyota Land cruiser allegedly drove directly at her, coming onto the wrong side of the road in the process.

The woman sounded her horn, but the Toyota Landcruiser continued to head towards her, Senior Sergeant Colley said.

To avoid colliding with the Toyota Landcruiser, the 21-year-old had to pull off the road, down an embankment.

Members of the public who witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage are asked to contact Whitsunday Police on 49488888.