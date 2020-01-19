Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Woman run over on suburban street

by Chris Calcino
19th Jan 2020 9:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE have set up a crime scene after a woman was run over by a vehicle in a suburban Cairns street this morning.

Paramedics, firefighters and police officers were on scene at Birch St in Manunda about 5am, with the street blocked off from the English St intersection.

A crime scene has been established on Birch St in Manunda after a woman was run over by a vehicle. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
A crime scene has been established on Birch St in Manunda after a woman was run over by a vehicle. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

The forensic crash unit has set up a crime scene to isolate the area from the public.

The Cairns Post understands the woman was under the vehicle, although the extent of her injuries has not yet been confirmed.

In a separate incident in December, a man sleeping on a driveway was run over on nearby Hunt St in Manunda.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks emergency police investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Miner death details released as more inspectors deployed

        premium_icon Miner death details released as more inspectors deployed

        News The tyre fitter was found trapped underneath a wheel assembly

        Memorial unveiled to honour victims of Cyclone Ada

        premium_icon Memorial unveiled to honour victims of Cyclone Ada

        News A memorial was unveiled on the Airlie Foreshore, on Saturday, to honour those who...

        Clipper crews slip lines, and get ready to set off to Sanya, in China

        premium_icon Clipper crews slip lines, and get ready to set off to Sanya, in...

        News THE crews competing in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race slipped their lines...

        Hero's welcome home for our returned firefighters

        premium_icon Hero's welcome home for our returned firefighters

        People and Places Bittersweet moment as firefighters return from NSW inferno. ‘It just about brings a...