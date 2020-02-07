Woman says ex-partner put meth in her drink

Alice Renee Gee pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was present in their saliva.

A WOMAN who was caught drug driving for the fifth time in less than two years has narrowly escaped a jail sentence.

Alicia Renee Gee, 28, of Collinsville, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was present in their saliva.

Gee was caught driving with methamphetamine in her saliva while she was on a probationary licence when she was stopped by police at 11.30am on December 16, on Williams St, Bowen.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Gee made no admissions as to why there was methamphetamine in her system.

Solicitor Leah McDonnell said Gee had not knowingly partaken in taking methamphetamine.

She said Gee had been undertaking regular drug tests as part of other ongoing legal battles.

“She was facilitating a visit of her child to her ex-partner, who was bringing her jack daniels and cokes in an open cup.” Ms McDonnell said.

Gee alleged the only reason she could think for drugs in her system was the ex-partner placing the drugs in her drink.

“She stayed the night and didn’t feel under the influence of drugs and travelled to Bowen the next day to get groceries,” Ms McDonnell said.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said it was ‘highly unusual’ to give probation to someone with Gee’s history, however took into account her history of recent drug tests.

“Any person caught five times in two years for drug driving is looking at imprisonment and facing possibly six months jail,” Mr Muirhead said.

“However I can see you’re trying to make positive changes, so jail would be unfair.”

Gee was placed on 12 months probation with conviction recorded and disqualified from driving for nine months.