Crime

Woman seriously injured in disturbance overnight

Rae Wilson
by
15th Aug 2018 3:14 AM | Updated: 4:54 AM

A TEENAGE boy is helping police after a woman received serious injuries following a disturbance at a house in Park Avenue overnight.

About 10pm, police were called to a Thackeray Street address where they located a 36-year-old woman with serious head and chest injuries.

Officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived to treat the woman.

She was transported to the Rockhampton Base Hospital with life threatening injuries.

A crime scene has been established with detectives and forensic officers iinvestigating.

The 17-year-old teenager is assisting police with their inquiries. Investigations are continuing.

assault injuries park avenue

