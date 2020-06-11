Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has been rushed to hospital after a battery explosion at an industrial site.
A woman has been rushed to hospital after a battery explosion at an industrial site.
Health

Woman seriously injured in battery explosion

by Nathan Edwards
11th Jun 2020 2:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman has been rushed to a Brisbane hospital with serious burns after a battery explosion in a workplace incident this afternoon.

Ambulance crews, including critical care paramedics arrived at the scene just off Lavarack Ave in Eagle Farm's industrial area just after 1pm on Thursday.

It is understood that the woman sustained the burns, including those to her airway, after an incident that saw a battery explode near her.

She has been taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

Originally published as Woman seriously injured in battery explosion

explosion workplace accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourists begin to trickle back into Prossie

        premium_icon Tourists begin to trickle back into Prossie

        News Proserpine Tourist Park has welcomed visitors, but owner says it will take a border reopening to return to normal.

        • 11th Jun 2020 1:00 PM
        New clinic’s role in getting region’s economy back on track

        premium_icon New clinic’s role in getting region’s economy back on track

        News One of the clinic’s doctors hoped increased testing would help prevent a ‘second...

        Woman six-times limit pulled over to drink a bottle of wine

        premium_icon Woman six-times limit pulled over to drink a bottle of wine

        Crime Wanthakan Sri-On 'lucky to be alive' after she crashed into a ditch

        FREE TRIAL: We know how much local news matters

        premium_icon FREE TRIAL: We know how much local news matters

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news