Clever Kmart hack to stop losing socks

An Australian woman’s $6 hack for avoiding losing socks in the washing machine or dryer is going viral. Picture: Supplied
by Staff writers

AN Australian woman's hack for avoiding losing socks in the washing machine or dryer is going viral - and it only costs $6 or less.

Megsie Vincent shared her clever hack in the Kmart Mums Australia Facebook group, and while it's a simple idea the post has attracted hundreds of likes and shares.

Her tip is actually pretty straightforward: put all your dirty socks in a large delicates bag, and when it's full throw the whole thing in the wash, so all the socks stay together.

Put all your dirty socks in a large delicates bag, and when it’s full throw the whole thing in the wash, so all the socks stay together. Picture: supplied
To make it even easier, you can velcro the bag to the front of the washing machine.

"So this isn't Pinterest pretty or anything but it is so helpful and easy so I wanted to share," Vincent wrote.

"This is a laundry bag from Kmart (1 in a 3 pack) [which costs $6] and I've attached it with velcro dots so that I can rip it off and chuck it in the wash."

Another solution: buy identical pairs of socks so they all match each other. Problem solved.

Topics:  domestic editors picks kmart lifehack socks washing

