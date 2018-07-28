Woman stabbed in neck at hotel

A WOMAN aged in her 30s has been stabbed in the neck at a hotel in the middle of the Glitter Strip.

Police and emergency services were called to the Wyndham Hotel in Surfers Paradise about 2.30pm today after reports a 35-year-old woman had been stabbed multiple times in the neck and hands.

She is expected to be transferred to the Gold Coast University Hospital shortly.

It is unclear where in the hotel, which is located in the centre of the tourist hub, the woman was located when stabbed.