Crime

Woman stabs man in overnight attack

by Shayla Bulloch
20th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
A WOMAN who allegedly stabbed a man overnight has been charged.

Police and paramedics were called to an address on Camp St, Mundingburra just after 9pm, following reports a man had been stabbed in the right knee.

The 50-year-old Currajong man was taken to Townsville Hospital for treatment.

A 49-year-old Mundingburra woman was arrested and has since been charged with one count of wounding (domestic violence).

She is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today.

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Woman stabs man in overnight attack

