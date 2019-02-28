Menu
Peta Ansford sat through the second day of trial.
Crime

Woman stabs partner in the heart with kitchen knife

28th Feb 2019 7:28 AM

A KNIFE to the heart was the final blow in an ill-fated romance, which was sparked online and ended with a man dead and a woman facing the Supreme Court charged with his manslaughter.

Mackay man Luke Mitchell died after his partner of more than two years, Peta Louise Ansford, stabbed him once in the heart with a kitchen knife, a Mackay court has been told.

While there is no doubt it was Ms Ansford who delivered the fatal blow, a jury of 12 must decide if the killing was unlawful or the actions of a woman defending herself.

crime mackay
Whitsunday Times

