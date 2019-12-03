Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brassall Shopping Centre in Ipswich's northern suburbs.
Brassall Shopping Centre in Ipswich's northern suburbs.
Crime

Woman steals greeting cards spits at security guard, shopper

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
3rd Dec 2019 8:00 AM | Updated: 9:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE from Karana Downs have arrested and charged a 46-year-old Brassall woman in relation to stealing and serious assault at a shopping centre in Brassall on Wednesday, November 27.

Police will allege the woman stole a large quantity of greeting cards from display shelves, at two stores before being challenged by a centre security officer.

It is then alleged the woman spat in the face of the security officer and another woman, before handing over the stolen items and leaving.

The woman has been charged with one count of serious assault, one count of assault and two counts of stealing and will reappear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on January 15.

The woman has also since been arrested and remanded in custody on another matter.

Karana Downs Police are requesting any person who witnessed the assault to make contact with police.

More Stories

court news crimes ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Complete chaos': New memorial to be created for anniversary

        premium_icon 'Complete chaos': New memorial to be created for anniversary

        News January will mark 50 years since one of the worst cyclones hit the Whitsundays.

        • 3rd Dec 2019 9:25 AM
        Christensen hits back at claims he visited 'adult venue'

        premium_icon Christensen hits back at claims he visited 'adult venue'

        Politics Dawson MP responds to claims he is a 'regular' at Philippines adult entertainment...

        Greenies want to keep us off tourist track

        premium_icon Greenies want to keep us off tourist track

        Travel Tourism numbers are down by as much as 40 per cent in parts of Queensland

        Govt report outlines challenges ahead for Great Barrier Reef

        premium_icon Govt report outlines challenges ahead for Great Barrier Reef

        News Report urges action on big threats facing reef.