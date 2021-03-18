Menu
Woman still in coma two weeks after serious crash

Lachlan Mcivor
18th Mar 2021 3:00 PM
A WOMAN who was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a serious crash in Ipswich two weeks ago is still in a coma.

Paramedics, including the High Acuity Response Unit, transported the woman to Princess Alexandra Hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in Collingwood Park on March 3.

She had the be freed from her car by firefighters and suffered multiple injuries in the crash, including two broken legs.

The crash happened about 8pm on Collingwood Drive.

It took 10 minutes to free the woman - who is aged in her 30s - from the vehicle using hydraulic cutting equipment.

A Metro South Health spokeswoman said the woman was still in a critical but stable condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

