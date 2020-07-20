Menu
Crime

Woman stole meat, lollies and clothes due to homelessness

Kerri-Anne Mesner
20th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
A WOMAN who stole meat from a supermarket and clothing from a retail outlet was homeless and desperate for money.

Virginia Beverley Lee Flanders, 34, pleaded guilty on July 14 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of stealing.

OTHER COURT NEWS:

Meth user's lenient sentence to avoid deportation to NZ

Dance instructor's bad drunken behaviour

Boat owner to be billed $20K+ for MSQ to remove rotting ship

Sex offender AWOL from hospital to buy smokes and coke

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Flanders stole six trays of meat and lollies, concealing the items in a green bag, from the Dean St IGA on November 13 about 2pm.

He said she told police she needed food.

Snr Constable Rumford said she stole several items from Rebel Sport on January 17 after placing them in a trolley she took into the store.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said the mother of four had been homeless at the time of the thefts.

The court heard she was placed on probation, ordered to community service and a suspended prison term in March for offences of a like nature.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke sentenced Flanders to a concurrent probation order of 12 months and convictions were recorded.

