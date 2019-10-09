Woman swipes expensive perfume

A WOMAN who stole perfume from a Bowen chemist has been given a good behaviour bond by the court and ordered to pay for the perfume.

Semone Kushula Grace Campbell, 42, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court on October 10 to stealing.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Campbell went to the dispensary counter at LiveLife Pharmacy Bowen Healthcare to get a prescription filled on September 21.

The court heard CCTV footage showed Campbell pick up a $250 bottle of Chanel Coco Mademoiselle perfume and attempt to hide it under her medication as she put it into her bag.

Two days later, when police spoke to her at home, Campbell initially "couldn't remember” if she had taken the perfume but later said she had "f---ed up”, Sgt Myors said.

Representing herself in court, the Bowen mother of four said taking the perfume was "a silly idea”.

She said the perfume had been returned to the pharmacy, but on questioning from magistrate James Morton, admitted it had been "sprayed once”.

Campbell was given a nine-month good behaviour bond, with a recognisance of $500 if she breaks it.

No conviction was recorded.

Campbell was also ordered to pay $218.19 - the cost price of the perfume - to the pharmacy.

"You used it. It's not resaleable,” Mr Morton said.