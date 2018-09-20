Woman taken to hospital after being hit with bat
DALBY POLICE are investigating an alleged assault in town last night.
Police were called to Wood St at 6.30pm yesterday, after reports of an altercation.
A Dalby Police spokesman said four people were walking along Wood St, before being approached by another two in a car.
The spokesman said an altercation broke out, and a 20-year-old woman was hit in the head with a baseball bat.
She was taken to Dalby Hospital with a cut to her head.
Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact Policelink on 131444.