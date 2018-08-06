Menu
Login
A woman was taken to hospital in a sable condition after her car rolled in Hope Island early this morning.
A woman was taken to hospital in a sable condition after her car rolled in Hope Island early this morning.
News

Woman taken to hospital after car rollover

by PEYTON HUTCHINS
6th Aug 2018 8:51 AM

A WOMAN has escaped injury after her car rolled over in Hope Island this morning.

Police say the woman lost control of her car on the corner of Palladian Drive and Riverleigh Drive when it rolled over at 12.45am.

Queensland Fire Media spokeswoman said that the woman sustained head, arm, neck and chest pain.

.
.

She was transported to Gold Coast University hospital in a stable condition

No one in the vehicle was trapped, but crews stayed on scene for precautionary reasons.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

A tow truck arrived a short time after to retrieve the vehicle.

car crash hope island injuries qfm rollover

Top Stories

    Whitsunday motor heads revv the reef

    Whitsunday motor heads revv the reef

    News FROM fast cars to pin-up girls, the Whitsunday Reef Festival's Revving the Reef event was a great success.

    Young artists' creations amaze Reef fest

    Young artists' creations amaze Reef fest

    News Check out our huge photo gallery!

    Prossie's Miss Patty Cakes bakes home the crown

    Prossie's Miss Patty Cakes bakes home the crown

    News Miss Patty caked baked home the win

    Were you snapped at the Whitsunday Reef Festival parade?

    Were you snapped at the Whitsunday Reef Festival parade?

    News Check out our massive photo gallery!

    Local Partners