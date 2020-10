Paramedics transported one woman to Proserpine Hospital after a crash. Picture: File

A WOMAN was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Jubilee Pocket on Sunday night.

Paramedics transported one woman to Proserpine Hospital after a crash that caused one car to roll on Erromango Dr just before 7pm.

The woman was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the incident was still under investigation.