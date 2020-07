A woman was reportedly bitten by a snake at Proserpine last night.

A WOMAN in her 30s was taken to Proserpine Hospital last night after reportedly being bitten by a snake.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said the bite occurred at 9.32pm.

Paramedics attended the private property and took the woman to hospital in a stable condition.

The species of snake was not known.