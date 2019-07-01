Menu
Woman's quarter million dollar train ride

by Marcel Baum
1st Jul 2019 2:04 PM
A north Brisbane woman has big plans for her near quarter million dollar Keno win

Checking her Keno entry on the train she realised she'd won almost $225,000.

The shocked North Lakes resident held a Keno 9 Spot winning entry in game 73 on Thursday June 27 that scored a total prize of $224,775.80.

"I was travelling home from work on the train and I thought I'd jump online and check my ticket and that's when I realised I'd won" said the woman who wished to remain anonymous.

"I think I went numb actually; I couldn't believe my luck.

"Once it was confirmed a huge weight was lifted off my shoulders, it just feels great.

"It's such a fantastic prize."

The shocked woman said she had plenty of plans for her prize.

"It really has come at such a good time," she said.

"I'll pay off the mortgage and do some home renovations.

"And I'll certainly be celebrating with a holiday overseas."

The winning ticket was purchased at Captain Cook Tavern, Peninsula Fair Shopping Centre, Anzac Ave, Kippa-Ring.

Captain Cook Tavern spokesman Ben Dyson said the team was excited to see one of their patrons win.

"We've been celebrating at the venue and telling everyone we've sold a major Keno prize," he said.

"Lots of people have been so excited to hear that one of our patrons has won.

"Everyone's hoping it is them next time.

"Congratulations to our winner.

"We wish them all the very best with their prize."

