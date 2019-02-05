Menu
Login
DRUG DETECTOR: Drivers lick the pads on the blue section in a road-side test for cannabis and methamphetamine in the saliva.
DRUG DETECTOR: Drivers lick the pads on the blue section in a road-side test for cannabis and methamphetamine in the saliva. Tessa Mapstone
Crime

Woman tells court she's off drugs: 'I'm straighty-180 now'

Marguerite Cuddihy
by
5th Feb 2019 9:07 AM

A 39-year-old woman has told the Kingaroy magistrate she's pulled her socks up and is no longer taking drugs.

Trudy Roselyn Sempf faced Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 4, charged with drug driving.

Magistrate Ross Woodford warned Sempf she was collecting a substantial history of drug-related matters.

"One of these days you'll be affected by drugs and you'll get behind the wheel of a car and take somebody's life," he said.

Sempf told the court she was now seeing a counsellor.

"I cannot do that to my kids, your honour. I'm straighty-180, I'm doing my counselling, I've had enough of bad boyfriends and a bad life," she said.

"I'm turning 40 and I've pulled myself together. I'm legit now, straighty-180."

Magistrate Woodford convicted and fined Sempf $800 and disqualified her from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for six months.

drug driving kingaroy crime kingaroy magistrates court magistrate ross woodford south burnett crime
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Workshop searches for empowerment through adversity

    Workshop searches for empowerment through adversity

    News Whitsunday life and liberation coach Karen Lyons wants to help others 'regain and reignite' their lives.

    • 5th Feb 2019 10:51 AM
    Tuesday road closures

    Tuesday road closures

    News An update on road closures in the region.

    • 5th Feb 2019 10:00 AM
    Urgent call to 'help our neighbours' in Townsville

    Urgent call to 'help our neighbours' in Townsville

    News Urgent call to 'help our neighbours' in Townsville

    Empty: Supermarkets cleared out of fresh fruit and vegies

    Empty: Supermarkets cleared out of fresh fruit and vegies

    News The fresh fruit and vegetable aisle has been looking sparse.