Woman thrown from car in Bruce Highway crash

Two women are being treated for injuries after a two-car crash on the Bruce Highway near Bloomsbury. Picture: Dominic Elsome

UPDATE 6.10PM: A woman thrown from her car has been taken to Mackay Base Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway south of Bloomsbury.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said she was being treated for abdomen, leg and arm pain.

The spokeswoman said the second woman was being taken to Proserpine Hospital and being treated for minor head injuries and chest pain.

Both women are reported to be in a stable condition.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 4.08pm.

INITIAL 4.08PM: A woman in her 20s was reportedly thrown from her car after a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway south of Bloomsbury.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 4.08 near O’Connell Bridge on the Bruce Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were treating two women at the scene who were reported to be in a stable condition.

The spokeswoman said one woman was being treated for abdominal, leg and arm pain, and the second woman was being treated for a minor head injury and chest pain.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and police were also called to the scene.