Woman throws water on worker’s face, scratches her

Whitsunday police were called to a licensed premises on Main St in Airlie Beach after reports of an intoxicated 40-year-old woman.

Whitsunday police were called to a licensed premises on Main St in Airlie Beach after reports of an intoxicated 40-year-old woman.

IT TOOK four police officers to put a woman in a cell after she was arrested for allegedly throwing water on an employee before scratching her in the face.

Police were called to a licensed venue on Main St in Airlie Beach about 8pm on July 2 with reports a 40-year-old woman was intoxicated.

Whitsunday Sergeant Gary Hiles said the “local” woman was allegedly not following requests from staff to leave due to her “unruly behaviour”.

The woman then allegedly threw water from a water bottle at a female employee’s face and chest before lunging at the employee and scratching her face.

Sgt Hiles said the woman left a “large scratch” on the employee’s face.

The employee then pushed the intoxicated female and told her to leave.

More stories

Late night lagoon skinny dipper punches guard in face

Scared kids flee Proserpine home during domestic violence

‘Ivan Milat got nothing, told you kids would be famous’

The intoxicated woman then allegedly lunged and punched the employee on the shoulder before leaving.

Police found the woman on Main St where Sgt Hiles said she was allegedly swearing and uncooperative with police.

The woman was then arrested and taken to the Whitsunday watch-house where she allegedly kicked an officer’s right leg and had to be restrained.

Sgt Hiles said she was “actively thrashing out” and it took four officers to place her into a cell.

Police conducted a search of the woman’s handbag and allegedly found marijuana.

She was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, public nuisance, assault police, obstruct police and possession of dangerous drug.

The woman was denied bail and has entered a guilty plea.

She has been remanded in custody for sentencing.