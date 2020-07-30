Woman thwarts lockdown rules at Bowen backpacker party

A WOMAN has admitted to breaching coronavirus restrictions when at least 15 people gathered for a party at backpacker accommodation in Bowen during the height of lockdowns.

Some revellers warned others police had arrived at Bowen Backpackers, but Emer Mary Brady was one of the partygoers who did not escape in time.

Brady pleaded guilty in writing at Bowen Magistrates Court this week to one count of failing to comply with a COVID-19 public health direction.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sarah Rowe told the court about 15-20 people were at the Saturday night party on May 2.

She said the accommodation manager asked the group to adhere to the rules multiple times but they refused and police were called.

“Police could hear several of the party members shout ‘police’, to which several could be seen to decant the area,” she said.

The court heard under coronavirus restrictions at the time, people were required to be 1.5m away from one another and only two people were allowed to be in each outdoor area at the hostel.

But the people at the party were seen to be very close to one another in a space about 6m x 4m.

Sen-Constable Rowe said Brady, 24, did not give any reason for breaching the social distancing rules.

Magistrate James Morton fined Brady $1334 with no conviction recorded.

Five other people have recently had their matters adjourned at Bowen Magistrates Court after also being charged with failing to comply with a COVID-19 public health direction.

Mary Tobi Hummel, 26, and Amzad Mirza Hussain, 29, who are both based in Bowen, this week had their matters adjourned to August 11.

Jordi Montagut I Navarro, who is 29 and based in Townsville, had the matter adjourned to the same date.

Two other women also had their matters adjourned at Bowen Magistrates Court earlier this month.