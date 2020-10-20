Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman tragically died yesterday following a horror crash last week, east of Goomeri. File Photo.
A woman tragically died yesterday following a horror crash last week, east of Goomeri. File Photo.
News

Woman tragically killed in crash east of Goomeri

Holly Cormack
19th Oct 2020 12:03 PM | Updated: 20th Oct 2020 4:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has tragically died following a two-vehicle traffic crash east of Goomeri,

Initial investigations indicate the two vehicles collided around 10.30pm Wednesday, October 14, on the Wide Bay Highway at Lower Wonga.

The 59-year-old woman, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane hospital with critical injuries, where she passed away yesterday (October 19).

The driver of the vehicle, a 58-year-old Veteran man, was injured and transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The sole occupant of the other car, a 33-year-old Kilkivan man, was critically injured at the scene of the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More Stories

fatal crashes two vehicle car crash
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man threatens to ‘p*ss all over’ partner’s property

        Premium Content Man threatens to ‘p*ss all over’ partner’s property

        Crime ‘Ultimately you forced her to the ground and pinned her to the ground’

        Millions in COVID fines, penalties unpaid

        Premium Content Millions in COVID fines, penalties unpaid

        Crime Nine out of 10 people issued with COVID penalty have not paid

        Drivers urged to call out roads in poor condition

        Premium Content Drivers urged to call out roads in poor condition

        Information RACQ has launched its Unroadworthy Roads Survey 2020.

        Finals fever hits Whitsunday United as two teams secure spot

        Premium Content Finals fever hits Whitsunday United as two teams secure spot

        Soccer ‘Miracle saves’ help squad score a place in the big dance while a ‘gutsy effort’...