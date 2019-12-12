Menu
News

Woman transported to hospital after rock wall fall

Jordan Gilliland
by
12th Dec 2019 1:05 PM
A WOMAN has been transported to Proserpine Hospital with suspected head injuries after falling off a rock wall.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the female was met by an ambulance at Coral Sea Marina, Airlie Beach, at about 11.40am.

The spokeswoman said details around how the injury occurred were scarce, however it was understood to have not happened at Airlie Beach.

The female was transported to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition with suspected head injuries.
 

proserpine hospital whitsunday accident whitsunday fall
Whitsunday Times

