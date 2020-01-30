Menu
Emergency services attended a rollover south of Bowen.
Woman transported to hospital after Bruce Hwy rollover

Jordan Gilliland
30th Jan 2020 3:57 PM
A WOMAN has been hospitalised after a rollover, south of Bowen.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the Bruce Highway at Yeates Creek, south of Bowen at about 1.40pm where a ute had been involved in a single vehicle rollover.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said an adult female, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was transported to Bowen Hospital with minor hand injuries in a stable condition.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Spokeswoman said one crew attended the scene at about 1.55pm and made the scene safe. The spokeswoman said the crew left at about 2.20pm.

