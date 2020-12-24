Menu
Woman trapped in Bruce Highway rollover south of Mackay

Laura Thomas
24th Dec 2020 3:31 PM
An elderly woman is believed to be trapped in a vehicle that rolled off the road south of Mackay.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the single-vehicle incident 20km south of Carmila about 3.15pm.

Initial reports indicate two people were in the vehicle that rolled.

One of the people, believed to be an elderly man, was out of the overturned vehicle.

Another person, understood to be an elderly woman, was trapped inside.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the car had rolled into a ditch.

The vehicle came to a rest on its roof.

More to come

