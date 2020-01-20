Woman wakes to find teenager trying to rape her

A TEENAGE boy who broke into a young woman's home and savagely raped her believes his jail sentence was excessive and should be lowered.

The Bundaberg teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was just 16 when he went on a theft spree in the 30-year-old woman's street before breaking into her home and raping her in her bedroom on January 28, 2018.

The attacker, now 18, was sentenced to four and a half years' detention for the horrific attack. Half of the sentence will be served in the community.

A court judgment published online detailed how, during the frightening ordeal, the woman woke to find the teenager trying to remove her pants.

She told him to stop, but he grabbed her by the throat then pushed her head into the mattress as he raped her.

After the attack he left the house, breaking into cars and stealing items as he left the area.

He initially tried to give police a false alibi, but the case against him became overwhelming when DNA testing identified his semen on swabs taken from the victim.

He pleaded guilty to rape, burglary, stealing, and break and enter at the Children's Court of Queensland.

In November 2018, he received his sentence which allowed him to be released on a supervision order after he served 50 per cent of his time in detention.

He appealed the sentence in the Queensland Court of Appeal on the grounds that it was manifestly excessive.

Three justices disagreed and ruled that it was the "shortest period of detention justified in the circumstances".

He will be released from detention on a supervision order in February 2021. - NewsRegional

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636