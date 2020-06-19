Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has allegedly put his genitals in the mouth of his sleeping sister this afternoon before casually walking outside to mow the lawn.
A man has allegedly put his genitals in the mouth of his sleeping sister this afternoon before casually walking outside to mow the lawn.
Crime

Brother put his genitals in sleeping sister's mouth

by SAM FLANAGAN
19th Jun 2020 5:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville man has allegedly put his genitals in the mouth of his sleeping sister this afternoon before casually walking outside to mow the lawn.

It's believed the woman invited the man, alleged to be her brother, to come over and mow the lawn of her property this afternoon.

It's believed the woman was asleep inside her residence when she allegedly woke up to the man's violating her.

Emergency services got a call about 2.20pm this afternoon to attend the address.

Police identified the man mowing the lawn on their arrival and questioned him over the incident.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was also called to the address.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed an investigation is underway into the incident.

*For 24-hour sexual and domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.
 

Originally published as Woman wakes up to sibling's penis in her mouth

crime sexual assault violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘It’s progress’: Bowen Independent’s digital transformation

        premium_icon ‘It’s progress’: Bowen Independent’s digital transformation

        News Bowen’s prominent business advocates reflect on the past of the newspaper, and look at what the digital future will look like.

        Whitsunday flight frenzy as airport secures third route

        premium_icon Whitsunday flight frenzy as airport secures third route

        News Yet another destination will be added to the airport’s arrivals board from August.

        Sneak peek of Murroona Garden’s million-dollar refurb

        premium_icon Sneak peek of Murroona Garden’s million-dollar refurb

        News Stage three of the Murroona Gardens refurbishment is expected to be completed...

        Fond farewell for jovial founding member

        premium_icon Fond farewell for jovial founding member

        News From humble beginnings to lending a helping hand, a long-serving member said his...