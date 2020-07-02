Woman wins freedom after ‘rubbish’ police objection

A woman facing 13 offences has been granted bail because of a “slack” police bail objection document.

A MACKAY magistrate has blasted a “rubbish” police bail objection affidavit saying the lack of information gave him no option but to grant the release from custody.

Brielle Lesley McKellin is facing 13 offences including five breaches of bail, stealing a car from a family member, three disqualified driving incidents, evading police and dangerous driving.

However when Magistrate Damien Dwyer finished reading the bail objection, which is written by the arresting officer, he labelled it “just a ridiculous waste of paper”.

The court heard Ms McKellin was in a show cause position, meaning the onus was on her and her lawyer to prove why she should be granted bail again.

It is alleged her offending occurred between May 22 and June 30 this year across the Mackay and Whitsunday region.

She is accused of stealing cars, including one belonging to a family member, dangerous and disqualified driving on the Bruce Hwy at Bloomsbury, as well as disqualified driving on Shute Harbour Rd at Cannon Valley and Harbour Rd in Mackay.

“The only strength of the case I get is from that affidavit,” Mr Dwyer said.

“And isn’t it the case that if it’s not clear then (Ms McKellin) must get the most favourable view of things?

“So going from that affidavit … I’ve got to accept that it’s a slack case against her.”

Mr Dwyer said he was “sick and tired” of bail objection documents that failed to include necessary information.

“(It’s) just rubbish … there’s no mention of the charges, or what happened … nothing at all,” he said.

“Cause is shown, she’s allowed bail on her own undertaking.”

However she will not be released until a suitable bail address is found.

The case was adjourned for mention later this month.