Woman’s alleged hate mail to herself

THE dean of science at a prestigious Sydney university has denied spending the past six months orchestrating a harassment campaign against herself.

Dianne Jolley, 49, appeared in Downing Centre Local Court today where she pleaded not guilty to three charges including dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception, giving false information person/property in danger and false representation resulting in police investigation.

Prof Jolley sat downstairs this morning as her case was mentioned with her lawyer Aaron Kernaghan telling the court his client was hoping to avoid the media attention.

Despite this, the local court's registrar said she should still see the Prof Jolley, requesting she present herself in the courtroom to collect her bail slip.

Police prosecutors told the court there would be a lengthy delay in obtaining the forensic material necessary for their case.

After a brief discussion, the court's registrar requested the brief of evidence be served by January 29. Her conditional bail will continue.

Prof Jolley, the Dean of Science at the University of Technology, Sydney (UTS), was arrested earlier this month outside the classrooms she's been teaching environmental chemistry and toxicology since last year.

Police allege Prof Jolley's elaborate harassment campaign started in May this year when she told police she'd began receiving threatening letters in relation to the cancellation of a university course.

Prof Jolley filed a report over the allegedly terrifying incident, kicking off an extensive police investigation.

On September 16, Prof Jolley contacted police again, claiming a threatening letter and clothing items had been left on her car in Sydney's south.

Police were also told a number of clothing items had been stolen from her backyard that same day.

In another incident, on September 25, Prof Jolley told police her alleged harasser had sent another threatening letter and a piece of clothing to a business in Haymarket, where UTS is located.

Prof Jolley told police the clothing items sent to Haymarket were the same ones taken from her backyard earlier that month. Another report was filed with police.

In total, Prof Jolley claimed she had received four threatening letters between May and August.

Her claims of harassment triggered a lengthy police investigation and resulted in significant security measures being implemented for Prof Jolley, police allege.

Following extensive investigations, officers from Sydney City Police Area Command arrested Prof Jolley at UTS just before midday on November 15.

Police will hold a press conference later today to speak about their six month investigation.

In a statement, a UTS spokesperson said it was providing support to its university community.

"UTS is aware that charges have been laid against a member of staff," the spokesperson said.

"The university is assisting the police with their investigation and also providing support to our community. As this matter is before the courts we cannot make further comment."