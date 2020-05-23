Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have set up a crime scene at a hotel, after reports of someone falling from a balcony led to officers discovering a woman’s body last night.
Police have set up a crime scene at a hotel, after reports of someone falling from a balcony led to officers discovering a woman’s body last night.
Crime

Woman’s body found after fall from hotel balcony

by Campbell Gellie
23rd May 2020 6:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are investigating after a woman fell from a Sydney hotel balcony last night.

Emergency services were called to Sussex St about 8pm after reports of the fall from a balcony of the Hyatt Regency at Darling Harbour.

Police set up a crime scene at the hotel. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Police set up a crime scene at the hotel. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Police discovered the woman's body on arrival, but it was not known if she died from the fall.

As many as seven general duty crews, three forensic crews and at least one senior officer were at the scene.

Late last night police had not yet formally identified the woman.

Originally published as Woman's body found after fall from hotel balcony

body crime death police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mackay ’fugitive' now stuck in Tasmania

        premium_icon Mackay ’fugitive' now stuck in Tasmania

        People and Places A Mackay retiree hid behind sheds as COVID-19 lockdowns came into effect and is now stuck in Tasmania

        • 23rd May 2020 5:30 AM
        She died four times and came back with a laugh

        She died four times and came back with a laugh

        People and Places Motorbike lover and tattooed amputee Chloe Callander uses humour to get past her...

        • 23rd May 2020 5:30 AM
        15+ huge projects on the table for the Whitsundays

        premium_icon 15+ huge projects on the table for the Whitsundays

        News The projects could bring jobs and investment to the region

        Chamber of Commerce raises concerns as bank looks to reduce coal funding

        premium_icon Chamber of Commerce raises concerns as bank looks to reduce...

        News Bowen Chamber of Commerce has said rural communities will suffer if Westpac does...