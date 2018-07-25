Menu
Login
A search for a woman who went overboard on a ferry has ended in tragedy. Picture: Westpac Rescue Chopper
A search for a woman who went overboard on a ferry has ended in tragedy. Picture: Westpac Rescue Chopper
News

Woman’s body found after ferry overboard

25th Jul 2018 7:37 AM

THE body of a woman has been found by water police in Sydney Harbour after she went overboard while riding a Manly ferry.

Reports that a female passenger had gone overboard about 2.20pm near Bradleys Head on Tuesday sparked a major search for the missing woman.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter helped scan the water for an hour after emergency services were alerted.

Marine Area Command officers and North Shore Police Area Command also conducted a search of the area, later pulling her body from the water.

Paramedics treated the woman but she could not be revived.

A Westpac spokesman said it was unclear how the woman died but witness reports indicated she took her own life.

Anyone needing support can call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

editors picks ferry overboard sydney

Top Stories

    Reluctant runner 'just keeps going' with support of crew

    Reluctant runner 'just keeps going' with support of crew

    News HALF marathon competitor at the Airlie Running Fest, Vanessa Corbet was initially a reluctant runner but the support of a loving community now has her hooked.

    Local woman overcomes doubts to overcome Kokoda

    Local woman overcomes doubts to overcome Kokoda

    News Local woman overcomes doubts to overcome Kokoda

    Catalina plan taking flight

    Catalina plan taking flight

    News Catalina plan taking flight

    Athletes get going at Airlie Beach Running Festival

    Athletes get going at Airlie Beach Running Festival

    News Athletes get going at Airlie Beach Running Festival.

    Local Partners