Menu
Login
A woman’s body has been found at the bottom of a water tank on a rural property at Phillip Island overnight. Picture: File.
A woman’s body has been found at the bottom of a water tank on a rural property at Phillip Island overnight. Picture: File.
News

Woman’s body found in water tank

by Ryan Tennison
15th Jun 2018 7:13 AM

A WOMAN'S body has been found at the bottom of a water tank on a rural property at Phillip Island overnight.

Police were called to an address on Rhyll-Newhaven Rd in Rhyll just before midnight.

Itâ€™s understood the body was found in ground-level water storage.

The woman is yet to be formally identified but the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Investigators believe the incident could be a tragic accident.

Police will now prepare a report for the coroner.

SES crews have been called to assist police in retrieving the body.

ryan.tennison@news.com.au

body phillip island victoria water tank

Top Stories

    Teen left his mark on tattooist

    Teen left his mark on tattooist

    News HIGH cancer statistics indicate all of us have been touched by cancer at some point in our lives, whether it be our own battle or that of a loved one.

    Superyacht industry says tax break could mean $1.4b boost

    Superyacht industry says tax break could mean $1.4b boost

    News Superyacht industry says tax break could mean $1.4b boost.

    Flippered friends make a big splash in Whitsunday waters

    Flippered friends make a big splash in Whitsunday waters

    News Flippered friends make a big splash in Whitsunday waters.

    Popular guitarist honoured with OAM

    Popular guitarist honoured with OAM

    News Phil Emmanuel has been awarded a OAM

    Local Partners