Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman’s body found near river

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
2nd Dec 2019 2:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are investigating the circumstances around the suspicious death of a 20-year-old woman in Katherine.

The woman's body was found on Sunday at 3.15pm near the Katherine River.

Cops have set up a crime scene and detectives from the Northern Investigations Section are investigating.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have observed any person near the old railway bridge between 11pm on Friday, November 29, and 3am Saturday, November 30, to contact police.

Anyone with information can phone police on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

katherine suspicious death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        60k timeshare owners claim stake in Airlie Beach apartments

        premium_icon 60k timeshare owners claim stake in Airlie Beach apartments

        Business International vacation ownership company to rebrand and transform popular resort.

        • 2nd Dec 2019 1:03 PM
        Green group files court objection against Galilee mine

        premium_icon Green group files court objection against Galilee mine

        Business The group say development of the mega-mine close to Alpha would destroy nature...

        Mackay heatwave to drive up fire danger rating

        premium_icon Mackay heatwave to drive up fire danger rating

        Weather As the region bakes under heatwave conditions, the Bureau of Meteorology has raised...

        Farmer advocates green approach to agriculture

        premium_icon Farmer advocates green approach to agriculture

        Rural A Mackay farmer has noticed a blossoming interest in green farming