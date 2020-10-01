Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Mackay police investigate road rage attack at Kuttabul. Picture: Brendan Francis
Mackay police investigate road rage attack at Kuttabul. Picture: Brendan Francis
Crime

Woman’s car smashed in Bruce Highway road rage attack

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
1st Oct 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE investigating a suspected road rage attack at Kuttabul are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault to come forward.

The incident occurred about 2.50pm Wednesday.

The driver, a woman, was travelling on the Bruce Highway and had been stopped at road works when a man, who had been a passenger in another car, approached her vehicle.

It is understood the man began smashing the driver’s side window of the woman’s car, causing damage.

Mackay Crime Prevention Senior Constable Steve Smith said the man then assaulted the woman.

More stories:

EXPLORE: Lake side development to transform Andergrove

13th birthday in hospital after 3 open-brain surgeries

“Police are appealing for any motorist who may have been in the area to come forward,” Sen-Const Smith said.

If you have information phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference number: QP2002040838

Subscriber benefits:

Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

How to make the most of your Mercury subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

More Stories

bruce highway mackay kuttabul mackay crime mackay police road rage attack
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Starstruck students meet rugby icon in Gumlu

        Premium Content WATCH: Starstruck students meet rugby icon in Gumlu

        Sport VIDEO: Johnathan Thurston visited students at Gumlu State School on Wednesday.

        • 1st Oct 2020 11:00 AM
        Qld schools fail NAPLAN targets

        Premium Content Qld schools fail NAPLAN targets

        Education Data reveals Queensland state schools fail to reach NAPLAN targets

        People due in Mackay, Proserpine, Moranbah courts today

        Premium Content People due in Mackay, Proserpine, Moranbah courts today

        Crime Each day a number of people appear in courts on a range of different charges

        1025 BHP apprentice, traineeship spots available in CQ

        Premium Content 1025 BHP apprentice, traineeship spots available in CQ

        Employment $800m skills and training package set create thousands of new jobs across...