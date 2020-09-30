Woman’s disturbing find: Possum ‘noosed up’ in a tree

RSPCA is investigating after a photo of a dead possum strung up at Slade Point emerged. Photo: Tahnee Newman

RSPCA inspectors are investigating after a Slade Point woman made a disturbing find – a dead possum strung up in a noose.

Tahnee Newman said she was shocked to come face-to-face with the dead animal while walking to the bus stop this morning along the bike track off Keeleys Rd.

“I just thought, who could do that,” Ms Newman said.

“The way it was kind of noosed up there.”

Ms Newman said whoever had strung the animal up had “gone to a bit of effort” as it was “double tied” to the tree.

“It just kind of makes your head explode,” she said.

“It’s disgusting.”

Ms Newman said she believed the animal had been there for a few days as it was starting to smell.

“It wasn’t hidden or anything, it was in your face,” she said.

She reported the matter to the RSPCA.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said it was being investigated.

The direction of the probe could be determined by how the animal died – the cause of death at this stage was unknown.

“If it’s been there for a long time, they might not be able to say how it died or how it was killed,” Mr Beatty said, adding the possum may have already been dead before it was roped up.

“That’s still a pretty sick thing to do.

“You have to wonder why someone would do that on a walking track where kids could see it.”

Mr Beatty said the RSPCA urged anyone with information about the incident to report it to the organisation by phoning 1300ANIMAL.