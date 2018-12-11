Menu
Login
Crime

Woman’s high speed chase with child in car

Rae Wilson
by
11th Dec 2018 9:48 AM

A LUXURY car driving mum is set to face a NSW court today after speeding away from police with an unrestrained child her car last month.

Police were patrolling the Princes Highway about 8.20pm on November 13 when they stopped the Mercedes Benz AMG near Helensburgh, in the Illawarra region.

When Criminal Groups Squad's Strike Force Raptor tried to stop the car, it initially pulled over to the side of the road before speeding off. 

Police pursued the woman, who allegedly reached speeds of more than 200km/h, all while having an unrestrained child in the back seat.

She and a male passenger were arrested after she stopped the car about 10km down the road.

That's when officers found the three-year-old girl in the back seat.

The child was not physically hurt but she was in a distressed state and officers said they had to help calm her down.

The man was released but the 27-year-old woman had her licence suspended.

She was charged with not stopping in a police pursuit, driving dangerously and exceeding the speed by more than 45km/h.

The Caringbah woman was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court today.

Police reported the incident to Family and Community Services.

Inquiries are continuing.

car chase children crime editors picks parenting police pursuit
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Airlie Beach Lagoon to close Thursday

    Airlie Beach Lagoon to close Thursday

    News Queensland Police require the closure of the Airlie Beach Lagoon on Thursday to undertake further investigation in relation to the tragic incident in October.

    Severe weather warning cancelled

    Severe weather warning cancelled

    News Severe weather warning cancelled for Central Coast and Whitsundays.

    Meteor shower set to light up the skies

    Meteor shower set to light up the skies

    News The Geminids meteor shower occurs at a similar time each year.

    Fine and lost licence for drug driving

    Fine and lost licence for drug driving

    News Fine and lost licence for Cannonvale man.

    Local Partners