Menu
Login
Two brown tree snakes in the sistern of Dianne Gray's toilet at her Gordonvale home.
Two brown tree snakes in the sistern of Dianne Gray's toilet at her Gordonvale home.
Environment

Shock snake find in woman’s toilet

18th Oct 2018 4:02 PM

THEY may not have been porcelain pythons, but two brown snakes have been found inside a Cairns woman's toilet.

When Dianne Gray heard phantom flushing noises from the toilet in her Gordonvale home earlier this week, she went to investigate.

Lifting the cistern, she discovered not one, but two brown tree snakes coiled up inside.

The mildly venomous reptiles had slithered in through a plumbing hole in the wall.

"I didn't scream. I kind of just jumped up and down for a minute," Ms Gray said.

"I went outside and got quite a long stick, but they both went back through a hole in the wall."

She said she used silicon to close up the hole in the wall to ensure the snakes could not get through.

"It's one of the joys of living in a Queenslander home," she said.

brown snakes editors picks snakes

Top Stories

    Hometown hero Lokum claims Bowen Cup triumph

    Hometown hero Lokum claims Bowen Cup triumph

    Racing Carnival Lokum soared to the finish in the Industry Fire Services Bowen Cup on Saturday.

    • 18th Oct 2018 3:55 PM
    Fashion frenzy takes over Ben Bolt Park

    Fashion frenzy takes over Ben Bolt Park

    News Fashion frenzy takes over Ben Bolt Park

    Storm brings 11mm to Proserpine

    Storm brings 11mm to Proserpine

    News Rain at Proserpine

    Meet Killing Heidi in Airlie Beach

    Meet Killing Heidi in Airlie Beach

    News Meet Killing Heidi in Airlie Beach

    Local Partners