Menu
Login

Wombat attacks tradie in Bathurst
Pets & Animals

Wombat attacks tradie

3rd Aug 2018 1:32 PM

IF you were to rank dangerous Australian animals, wombats would rarely come to mind, if make an extended list at all.

But a tradie in New South Wales learned very quickly that the docile marsupial has plenty of bite.

In a two-minute clip video titled "When wombats attack!!!", the tradie captures his attempts to dodge and flee the animal.

The video starts with the wombat making a number of charges on the man who calls for the animal to leave him alone.

The tradie then flees, but the persistent wombat isn't done yet and continues to stalk him.

After more attempted strikes, the tradie uses a ladder to buffer himself from the advancing animal.

Slinking off into the shade, the wombat appears done. With the ordeal seemingly over, the tradie uses the opportunity to show the cut the wombat inflicted on his leg.
Slinking off into the shade, the wombat appears done. With the ordeal seemingly over, the tradie uses the opportunity to show the cut the wombat inflicted on his leg.

Slinking off into the shade, the wombat appears done. With the ordeal seemingly over, the tradie uses the opportunity to show the cut the wombat inflicted on his leg.

But the encounter isn't over and the wombat decides to make one final charge.

"I didn't realise wombats had such big ... teeth. Through the pants," the tradie says, again pointing the camera to the cut on his leg.

The fiery Bathurst encounter was shared to YouTube where it has been viewed close to 4,500 times.

animals attacks tradies australian animals editors picks wombats

Top Stories

    Sunday full of Whitsunday Reef Festival fun

    Sunday full of Whitsunday Reef Festival fun

    News SUNDAY will see another day of festivities outdoors in the beautiful Whitsunday winter.

    • 3rd Aug 2018 4:27 PM
    Weather gods smile on Whitsunday anglers

    Weather gods smile on Whitsunday anglers

    News Weather gods smile on Whitsunday anglers.

    Beats on the Beach at the Whitsunday Reef Festival

    Beats on the Beach at the Whitsunday Reef Festival

    News Beats on the Beach at the Whitsunday Reef Festival.

    Executive 'wellness' resort planned for Hydeaway Bay

    Executive 'wellness' resort planned for Hydeaway Bay

    News Executive 'wellness' resort planned for Hydeaway Bay.

    Local Partners