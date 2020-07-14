Women accused of ignoring COVID order during lockdown

TWO foreigners based in Bowen are facing charges for failing to follow a COVID-19 health direction after allegedly breaching social distancing.

Police allege Nicole Patricia Fleming, from Ireland, and Nicole Loren Pozer, from Canada, the women were under a home confinement order when they attended a gathering on May 2 and officers saw they were not social distancing.

The pair, who fronted Bowen Magistrates Court today, is also accused of alerting the rest of the group about the police arriving and were allegedly argumentative with officers.

Each woman was charged with one count of failing to comply with a COVID-19 public health direction.

During the court proceedings today, both Ms Fleming and Ms Pozer asked for their matters to be adjourned so they could make arrangements with Legal Aid.

Magistrate James Morton grilled Ms Fleming, 24, about why it had taken her so long to contact Legal Aid, to which she replied that she only locked in an appointment last week.

Mr Morton told her to sort out her legal affairs and adjourned the matter to August 4.

"Come that day I want a plea of guilty, a plea of not guilty or to set it down for a legal argument," Mr Morton said.

Ms Pozer, 23, was given the same warning and had her matter adjourned to the same date.