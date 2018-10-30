Menu
Login
Men are less likely than women to survive several different types of cancer, research shows,
Men are less likely than women to survive several different types of cancer, research shows,
Health

Men less likely to survive cancer, research shows

by Belinda Tasker
30th Oct 2018 10:04 AM

MEN are less likely than women to survive several different types of cancer, Australian research shows.

Men were found to have lower five-year survival rates than women for cancers of the head and neck, oesophagus, colon/rectum, pancreas, lung, bone, ­melanoma, mesothelioma, kidney, thyroid and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

For women, survival rates were lower than men for cancers of the bladder, renal, pelvis or ureter.

Men are less likely than women to survive several different types of cancer, research shows,
Men are less likely than women to survive several different types of cancer, research shows,

 

The study by researchers from Cancer Council Victoria and ­the University of Melbourne looked at survival rates for 25 types of ­cancer, with 12 found to have no differences between the sexes in terms of survival rates.

While gender has been acknowledged by previous studies as being an important factor in the prognosis of some cancers, few large-scale studies have investigated whether a person's sex has any impact on their chances of surviving cancer.

The study used data from 240,801 men and 173,773 women on Victoria's cancer registry between 1982 and 2015.

Non-melanoma skin cancer, sex-specific cancers, breast cancer and cancers notified via autopsy and death certificate were excluded from the study. The researchers found that the five-year net survival for the 25 cancer types combined was lower for men than women, and the excess rate of death due to cancer was 13 per cent higher for men.

Lead researcher Nina Afshar said men had worse survival rates than women for many cancers, particularly at middle age.

She said while there were some theories about why men had worse survival rates than women in some cases - including the stage the cancer was at when they were diagnosed and health-related lifestyle behaviours - more work was needed so survival rates could improve for everyone.

"Identifying and understanding the complex mechanisms behind sex differences in cancer survival will help to establish effective interventions to reduce inequalities and improve cancer outcomes for both men and women," Ms Afshar said.

The study was published in the journal Cancer Causes & Control.

Related Items

Show More
cancer editors picks health men research women

Top Stories

    Lagoon tragedy: "I could see that he was fully submerged"

    Lagoon tragedy: "I could see that he was fully submerged"

    News GOLD Coast tourist David Muir was cooling off at the Airlie Beach Lagoon on Sunday afternoon when tragedy struck.

    Lucky escape as plane crashes into sea at Bowen

    Lucky escape as plane crashes into sea at Bowen

    News A pilot had a lucky escape at Bowen on Sunday.

    Lagoon to reopen following deaths

    Lagoon to reopen following deaths

    News Council to assist inquiry into lagoon deaths

    Two people dead following lagoon incident

    Two people dead following lagoon incident

    News Two dead following an incident at Airlie Beach Lagoon.

    Local Partners