Women gather round

IT'S a day dedicated to the women of the world and this International Women's Day is going to be bigger and better than ever in the Whitsundays.

The day is held worldwide on March 8, but an event, organised by Zonta Club of the Whitsundays, will be held at Lure, Abell Point Marina, this Sunday.

Service director of Zonta and event organiser, Carole Lindsay said there was plenty to look forward to at this year's event with guest speaker Margaret Staib, a former air vice marshall, making her way to the region.

"She is an ordinary woman, like all of us, who has managed to juggle an extraordinary career with being a wife and mother,” she said.

The three high schools of the area will also be featured on the day with plenty of entertainment organised.

"We're having music entertainment from the high schools, fashion parades, a pianist, and the girls are modelling their wearable art creations, which they made through the school,” Zonta president elect Kerrie Adam said.

Food, drink, rolling raffles and silent auctions will also be present on the day.

Tickets to the event are no longer available as they have sold out. To become a member of Zonta Club of the Whitsundays call Kerrie Adam on 0409 331 639.

EMPOWERING

WHAT: International Women's Day event

WHEN: Sunday, March 5, from 9.30am

WHERE: Lure, Abell Point Marina

TICKETS: Sold out