Women go on cigs and booze shopping spree using stolen card

TURKEY TIME: Two women went on a spending spree around Bundaberg buying cigarettes and alcohol, including a bottle of Wild Turkey, with a stolen credit card. Photo: File.

A COURT has heard how two women "laughed and joked" as they used a stolen bank card to make paywave transactions around Bundaberg.

Rita Anne McGrath, 57, and Wendy Thelma Joy Moxon, 54, each pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to a charge of stealing, one charge of attempted fraud and seven counts of fraud.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court on July 10, McGrath and Moxon were at a store in Woondooma St where they bought confectionary items.

The court heard the manager of the store turned his back when Moxon picked up picked up a card from the counter.

She showed the card to McGrath before putting it in her handbag, which was caught on CCTV.

When the pair went to McGrath's car they had a conversation about using the card to go and buy cigarettes.

The card was used to make paywave transactions to buy hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes and alcohol.

The pair then tried to make a transaction at Dan Murphy's but the card was declined.

Sgt Burgess said they then went to Officeworks where they had another conversation about the card before putting it in the bin.

The court heard the victim made a complaint to police at 3pm that day and also posted the CCTV footage to his store's Facebook page.

Family and friends of the women saw the footage and notified them about it, which resulted in both Moxon and McGrath handing themselves into police and making admissions.

Sgt Burgess said the women said they thought they would just "try the card" and were laughing and joking while using it.

He said McGrath brought with her some of the items they had purchased with it including an empty bottle of vodka and another with a small amount in it, an opened bottle of Wild Turkey, a packet of tobacco and packets of cigarettes.

Duty lawyer Lavonda Maloy represented both McGrath and Moxon.

Ms Maloy told the court her clients were both remorseful for their actions and didn't know why they did it.

She said after being told about the video on social media, McGrath and Moxon made contact with the store but were not well received.

Ms Maloy said they then both went to police and made full admissions.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn took into account both women entered their pleas at an early opportunity.

Mr Milburn described the offending as "impulsive".

"The public need to be aware their finances will be protected in these circumstances where people will be punished if they take advantage of the victim's vulnerability, as was the case here," he said.

Moxon and McGrath were fined $500 each and were ordered to each pay $214.08 in restitution.

Convictions were not recorded.