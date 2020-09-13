Two woman burnt in gas explosion at Whitsunday restaurant

Two woman suffered serious burns following a gas explosion at an Airlie Beach restaurant.

Two woman suffered serious burns following a gas explosion at an Airlie Beach restaurant. Elyse Wurm

UPDATE 3.20PM: BARELY a week after opening its doors, Airlie Beach restaurant The Red Plate has been damaged in a kitchen explosion that injured two women.

Paramedics, police, firefighters and Ergon staff were at the scene this afternoon after the explosion about 12.49pm.

The women, aged in their 20s and 40s, suffered burns in the incident and were taken to Proserpine Hospital where are remain in a stable condition.

Whitsunday Police Sergeant Gary Hiles said it was unknown how many patrons were inside the restaurant at the time, but it was believed none were injured.

Two woman suffered burns following a gas explosion at new Airlie Beach restaurant Red Plate on September 13, 2020. Elyse Wurm

Sgt Hiles said he did not believe the women's injuries were life-threatening.

A lifeguard initially assisted after the explosion but the exact cause was still being determined, he said.

"My understanding is there's some damaged to the roof area," Sgt Hiles said.

"I know there are several inquiries to with gas."

The dining section of the restaurant appears to be undamaged.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a woman in her 20s received burns to her head, lower limbs and airway.

A woman in her 40s suffered burns to her lower abdomen and legs.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Red Plate opened its doors on Thursday, September 3, with a plan to serve up Korean cuisine to diners.

Two woman suffered burns following a gas explosion at new Airlie Beach restaurant Red Plate on September 13, 2020. Elyse Wurm

EARLIER: TWO women have been taken to hospital with burns following a suspected gas explosion at an Airlie Beach restaurant.

The incident occurred at 12.49pm Sunday at a venue on Shute Harbour Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a woman in her 20s received burns to her head, lower limbs and airway.

A woman in her 40s suffered burns to her lower abdomen and legs.

Both were taken to Proserpine Hospital and are in a stable condition.

More details still to come.