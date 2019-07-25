Women leading the charge to clean up our islands

Women Who Sail member Justine Porter with a bag to collect marine debris provided by Reef Catchments.

Women Who Sail member Justine Porter with a bag to collect marine debris provided by Reef Catchments. Contributed

FOR THE first time, sailors on their annual pilgrimage up the Queensland coast are taking action against an alarming build up of marine debris - and it is women who are leading the charge.

The sailing group Women Who Sail has partnered with Reef Catchments and Coral Sea Marina to help tackle the alarming build-up of marine debris on Great Barrier Reef islands.

Founder Dr Shelley Wright said every winter hundreds of the sailing group members floated past some of the most remote parts of the Queensland coast and islands.

"Unfortunately, many of these locations accumulate marine debris, particularly plastic,” Dr Wright said.

"Our members collect rubbish when they can, however the problem of carrying and disposing of this on a sailing vessel is a limiting factor”.

This year sailors can stop in at Coral Sea Marina, in Airlie Beach, or Keppel Bay Marina, in Yeppoon, to pick up large bags they can use to remove the marine debris from the islands.

The marinas are also accepting the rubbish when the sailors return to the mainland.

Coral Sea Marina business development manager Joscelyn O'Keefe said the marina's participation in the project was part of its ongoing environmental commitment.

"Collection bags will also be available at the marina throughout the cruising season, for the journey back south,” Ms O'Keefe said

Mackay Marina, Keppel Bay Marina and Thwaites Marine have also committed to offer prizes and incentives for participants.

Reef Catchments coastal and biodiversity project officer Cass Hayward said the project would begin to address the alarming build-up of rubbish on Middle Percy Island, especially in Whites Bay.

Ms Hayward said the program would run until September, when the sailing season ended.

While this is the first year the program is being run, Ms Hayward said Reef Catchments was already looking to make this event bigger and better in the future.

She said the program hoped to expand to include more islands, marinas and organisations.

Organisations looking to provide sponsorship, prize donations, or additional rubbish drop off points are encouraged to email Cass Hayward on cass.hayward@reefcatchments.com or phone 4968 4206.