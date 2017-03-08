Women of the world unite as one

STRONG: Carol Bolton, Pammie Harrison, Carole Lindesay and PJ Halter of Zonta International at the International Women's Day celebrations at Lure, Abell Point Marina on Sunday.

FOR Pammie Harrison, there's one thing she loves doing more than anything - helping people.

On Sunday, women of the Whitsundays celebrated International Women's Day at Lure, Abell Point Marina, hosted by Zonta Club of the Whitsundays Inc, and MsHarrison was just one of many in the crowd whose story held great passion.

A Zonta member herself, Ms Harrison said she was proud to be part of the organisation and loved how the club supported international programs, including her own.

"My project, which I've been involved in for 15 years, is a little orphanage in Zimbabwe,” she said.

"It supports about 75 kids in the poorest of the poorest areas. (My husband and I) are about to go over for the seventh time with two other people from the community,” Ms Harrison said.

Having worked with the children for more than a decade, Ms Harrison said she loved seeing them succeed.

"I've seen them grow up and I've seen them achieve,” she said.

"We've got five kids - some who have already gone through uni and some who are at uni at the moment.

"These children had no hope, they were orphans and had no one to look after them.”

Ms Harrison said in a bid to help, a sponsorship program was set up from Australia called Aid for Africa Down Under, of which she is sponsorship director.

The program sends more than US$60,000 a year to fund the orphanage.

The funds cover 70 children, their school fees, uni fees, clothing, education, wages for the manager, four guardian mothers, two goat herders and more.

"They all survive, they all achieve, they're all happy and treat each other as a loving family,” Ms Harrison said.

"When (the orphanage) needed a school of nursing for the hospital, we've built it. When they've needed to increase the size of the orphanage, we've found funding.”

As for Zonta, Ms Harrison said the club was a great support.

"They've always supported me on my endeavours and given me the buck-up I've needed at times,” she said.

Along with Ms Harrison's story were many others told on Sunday, including that of guest speaker Margaret Staib, who shared stories of her time as part of the Australian Air Force and United States Air Force.

The pair were part of a 100strong crowd at Lure celebrating the day.

Zonta Club of the Whitsundays president Connie Riley said the turnout for the event was "fantastic”.

"It raises awareness for what we're all about here at Zonta,” she said.

"It celebrates International Women's Day, which is very, very important.

"It started years ago when it was proposed at a conference by a lady from Germany and it's just gone on from there.”

The event wasn't short of fun, with three local high schools providing plenty of entertainment.

There were musical numbers, fashion parades, a pianist, food, drink, rolling raffles and a silent auction, which ensured there was something for everyone to get involved in.

International Women's Day is celebrated annually on March 8 around the world. For more information, visit www.international womensday..com.