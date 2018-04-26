Women's Brahmans debut for home crowd

GREAT EFFORT: Brahmans women's side at their first game on the weekend.

Rubgy League: The debut game for the first women's rugby league team in the area in eight years didn't provide a win for the 15-strong team on Saturday however did provide some good football for spectators.

Halfback/captain Adeline Poid, wearing the number seven jersey, said although it was the second official game of the season, it was the lady Brahmans' first after a forfeiture the previous week.

"I think we attacked pretty well. I think our defence let us down a bit and getting a bit more fitness into us would help us,” Poid said.

"Overall we played pretty well and we will play better as a team once we get more to training”

Standout plays included the teams only try by Tiarna Power with her sister Shaniah Power also putting in a solid game as a wing and fullback.

"A big shout out to Chloe Autridge and Veronica Craven for their first game,” Poid said.

"As it was sponsors' day it was really good to get a fair bit of support there for our first game.”

Next week the women will face an away game against the Mackay Brothers.

"Coming into the game we are so new to each other, so it's important to train hard and think about what we have to do on the field,” Poid said.

"Its gonna be a tough game - Brothers have already beaten Magpies - it will be really good experience to come up against them.

"The Brahmans women's side are looking for more players, the only condition is you have to be aged 17 to play.”

In other rugby news, four Whitsunday women (Talianna McAvoy, Adeline Poid, Shaniah Power and Shanay Taylor) have been chosen to represent central Queensland at the Foley Shield on May 5-6.