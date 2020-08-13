‘A wonderful and giving man’: Mum’s grief for crash victim
THE Bayview Heights man killed in a tragic crash has been remembered as a "wonderful young man."
Sam Hendry, 29, died on Wednesday afternoon when his white Mazda 3 rolled over on the Captain Cook Highway at Kewarra Beach while driving south toward Cairns.
"Sam was a wonderful and giving young man who has been snatched from us in the prime of his life," his mother Jane Hendry said.
"My family is devastated."
Mr Hendry's family have declined to comment further on the accident.
Cairns police have appealed for witnesses to the crash that claimed Mr Hendry.
Sergeant Scott Ezard of the Forensic Crash Unit said speed may have been a factor in the incident.
It is understood that Mr Hendry's girlfriend was following his car at the time of the rollover.
Ms Hendry arrived at the scene shortly after.
The pair had been returning to Bayview Heights from Clifton Beach.
"The message here is that people need to drive to the road conditions," Sgt Ezard said.
